New Dessert Shop Opens Next Door To Popular Pizzeria In Hartsdale: 'Very Delicious'

Constantino's Ice Cream and Dessert Bar, located in Hartsdale at 13 East Hartsdale Ave., opened for business on Saturday, Dec. 9, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced.

The new dessert shop is located in a space right next to the Constantino's pizzeria at 15 East Hartsdale Ave., and comes after years of requests from residents for an ice cream shop, Feiner said.

When owners Michael and Robyn Bordes decided to open their pizzeria, they also began hearing these requests, leading to them deciding to open up the dessert bar right next door.

"We love the area," Michael Bordes said, adding, "We thought that this street needed another pizzeria because the one that was here went out of business. We figured we'd open the pizzeria first and then everyone was asking for ice cream so we opened up the ice cream store."

Those who visit the new location can treat themselves to delicious flavors like Grandma Carol's Old Fashioned Vanilla; Adrian's Cookie Monster, with chunks of Oreos and chocolate chip cookies; Mike's Cannoli, complete with mini chocolate chips; and Oci's Banana Pudding, which includes vanilla wafer cookies.

Customers' favorite flavors so far have been Todd's Cappuccino Chunk, Riley's Toasted Coconut, and Zayden's Graham Cracker, according to Robyn Bordes.

During the shop's grand opening on Saturday, around 200 people stopped by and were able to try free ice cream samples. So far, the reaction has been great, according to the owners and Feiner.

"Many people who I spoke with today were delighted with this new store and even happier after tasting the ice cream and ices---very delicious," Feiner said, continuing, " And a great addition to Greenburgh."

In addition to the ice cream shop and pizzeria in Hartsdale, the Bordes family also has a Constantino's location in the Fairfield County town of Greenwich, Connecticut at 699 West Putnam Ave.

