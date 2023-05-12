New Bank Celebrates Opening In Elmsford

M&T Bank's newest Westchester branch, located in Elmsford at 300 Saw Mill River Rd. (Route 9A), celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 10.

In addition to the ceremony, bank representatives celebrated the branch's opening with a $3,000 check cut out to Volunteer New York!, a nonprofit that helps people find ways to give their time to the greater good in the Hudson Valley.

In addition to the new Elmsford location, M&T also has over ten other locations throughout Westchester.

