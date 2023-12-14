New Assistant Principal Named At Elementary School In Ardsley

The Ardsley Union Free School District has appointed Tiffany Babb as the new assistant principal of the Concord Road Elementary School, officials announced on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Babb will officially begin serving in the role on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Babb was selected for the position after emerging as a "standout candidate" during the rigorous selection process led by an interview committee that included parents, district and school staff, two assistant superintendents, teachers, principals, and curriculum leaders, according to the district.

Her past experience includes 14 years as a New York City Public Schools teacher in addition to a role as a literacy coach for Community School 61X. There, she was eventually promoted to the role of Instructional Coach for Core Curriculum, where she came up with and implemented a year-long professional development program and served on the school cabinet.

Babb holds a Master of Science degree in Education Leadership from Bank Street College of Education as well as a Master of Science degree in Literacy from CUNY Lehman College. Additionally, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Iona College.

She holds New York State Certifications in School Building Leadership, Literacy Birth to 6th grade, and Elementary Education K-6, according to district officials.

“Ms. Babb’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment aligns seamlessly with our school district’s mission and values. We believe that her research-based approach to literacy and instructional capacity building and her passion for student achievement will inspire both students and faculty alike," district officials said in a statement.

