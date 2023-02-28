Ready To Shovel Snow? A Few 'Angels' Are Needed In Greenburgh

With such a mild winter, not many volunteers have been needed to shovel snow for those who can't.

That all changed on Tuesday, Feb. 28 with snow coming down in droves in some areas of Westchester, including Greenburgh.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said the "Snow Angel" program has put out the call for high school-aged teens to assist those who may need volunteer hours and are interested in shoveling out seniors in need.

"It’s been such a mild winter, we haven’t needed any Snow Angels yet this season," said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

The snow angels program is in its 32nd year. About five years ago students took over the administration of the snow angels program--matching volunteers with recipients, Feiner said.

Ardsley High School student Zach Weinhouse is the leader of Greenburgh’s Snow Angels program this winter after assisting in this important effort for the last three years, the supervisor said.

"He is eager for further help and welcomes your participation," Feiner said.

Weinhouse said working on the program for the past four years has "been great."

"People are extremely grateful," he added.

Interested volunteers can fill out this form: https://forms.gle/gLGHq3RgRue57PRt8.

If you need someone to shovel your drive or walkway and can't go online, call Weinhouse at 914-839-0301 or Liam Mantini at 914-200-8072.

