Man Stabbed After Gang Throws Object At His Car In Greenburgh

A man faces charges for helping to attack a victim who had left his vehicle after an object was thrown at it in Westchester, police said. 

The stabbing happened in Greenburgh on Payne Street near Massaro Park.
The stabbing happened in Greenburgh on Payne Street near Massaro Park.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Greenburgh on Sunday, May 14 just after midnight in the area of Payne Street and Massaro Park, according to Greenburgh Police Lieutenant Dennis Basulto.

Around this time, the male victim had been driving his vehicle east on Payne Street when it was hit by a thrown object. 

When he stopped and left his vehicle, the victim was then confronted by multiple individuals and was eventually stabbed in the stomach by one of the men, Basulto said. 

The victim then fled the scene and was later taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After an investigation, Elmsford resident Zachary Desir was arrested and charged with: 

  • First-degree assault;
  • First-degree gang assault.

