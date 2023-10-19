Lucky Winner: Hartsdale Man Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize

Hartsdale resident Manuel Palaguachi claimed his $1 million Powerball second prize on Thursday, Oct. 19, which he won after matching the first five numbers during the drawing on Wednesday, July 19, New York Lottery announced.

According to lottery officials, Palaguachi elected to receive a single lump sum payment, which totaled $591,000 after required withholdings.

The second prize-winning ticket was bought at Central Snack Mart located at 395 Central Ave. in White Plains. The winning numbers for that drawing had been 07 10 11 13 24 with a Powerball number of 24.

Lucky winners such as Palaguachi aren't the only ones to see benefits from the lottery, as over $154 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds were generated by sales and given to Westchester school districts during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, officials said.

