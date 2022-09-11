'This Is My Pizza Spot For Life': Popular Hartsdale Eatery Draws Customers From Near, Far

A popular pizzeria in Westchester County has drawn rave reviews from customers who say its pies are among the best in the area.

Hartsdale House of Pizza began serving customers in 2019.

Located at 203 East Hartsdale Ave. in Hartsdale, the eatery offers a variety of New York-style pizzas, along with paninis, wraps, pasta dishes, calzones, and more.

Some pizzas offered on the menu include the buffalo chicken pizza, the chicken bruschetta square pizza, and "The Angry Pie," made with hot soppressata, mozzarella, Calabrian chili oil, and Mike's hot honey.

Certain online reviewers said the eatery has become their go-to spot.

"The people behind the counter were very nice the two times we've gone to pick up, and I'm not sure of the name of the person answering the phone, but he is very nice as well!" Peter M. said in a Yelp review. "All in all, best Pizza in Westchester! I would have been ordering here for many years if I had known it existed, but this is my pizza spot for life!"

Others also said Hartsdale House of Pizza offers some of the best pies in the region.

"I am SO HAPPY we tried this place," Gabriella S. said in a Yelp review. "We are from NYC, and I can confidently say that this is one of the best pizzas I have ever tried. Will definitely be returning!!!!"

