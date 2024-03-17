A Few Clouds 49°

Lane, Ramp Closures To Affect Saw Mill Parkway For Months In Elmsford: Here's Where, When

A series of lane reductions and ramp closures are set to affect a busy parkway in Westchester for over two months, officials announced.

The closures and lane reductions will affect the Saw Mill River Parkway and Route 119 in Elmsford.

Ben Crnic
The closures and lane reductions will affect the Saw Mill River Parkway in Elmsford beginning on Monday, March 18 at midnight, and continuing through Sunday, May 26, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The closures and reductions include:

  • Both directions of the Saw Mill River Parkway will be reduced to one lane between Exit 20 (northbound Interstate 87) and Exit 23 (Old Saw Mill River Road);
  • The Saw Mill River Parkway Exit 21W ramp to Route 119 will close;
  • The Route 119 eastbound ramp to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway will close.

Motorists should expect delays, officials said, adding that the closures will allow for construction work. 

