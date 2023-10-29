Fair 75°

Lane, Ramp Closures: These Parkways, Routes In Westchester To Be Affected

A series of lane reductions and ramp closures are set to affect traffic on several parkways and busy main routes throughout Westchester. 

<p>The Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon will be affected by the planned closures. </p>

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The closures will affect the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon and Bronxville; the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Scarsdale; and Route 119 in White Plains, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

Closures occurring on Sunday nights through Friday nights beginning on Sunday, Oct. 29 through Tuesday, Nov. 21 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. will include: 

  • Two lanes of the Cross County Parkway in each direction, which will close between Exit 8 (Route 22) and the Hutchinson River Parkway;
  • One lane of the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway, which will close between Exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road) and Exit 14 (North Street);
  • The northbound ramps on the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street);

Additionally, the following closures are also scheduled: 

  • One lane of the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway will close between Exit 14 (Route 127) and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) weekdays and weeknights on Monday, Oct. 30 through Tuesday, Nov. 21 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.; 
  • The center lane of Route 119 eastbound in White Plains between School Street and Bronx Street will close between Monday, Oct. 30 at 12 a.m. through Friday, Nov. 3 at 11 p.m. 

