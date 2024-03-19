Injured Hiker Rescued From Trail At Park In Hartsdale

The events leading to the rescue happened on Saturday, March 16 around 2:20 p.m., when a hiker was injured while walking on a trail in Hart's Brook Park and Preserve in Hartsdale, according to the hamlet's fire department.

After a quick search of the area, first responders eventually found the woman on the Orange Trail about a quarter-mile into the woods and realized she would not be able to walk out of the park.

Because of this, the department loaded the woman on a utility task vehicle that could navigate the narrow trails and brought her to an awaiting ambulance. The hiker was then taken to a nearby hospital.

