Heat Wave: These Westchester Beaches, Pools To Open On Weekdays

During the heatwave, which is predicted to begin on Tuesday, June 18, and continue through Saturday, June 22, temperatures in the 90s and high humidity are expected, according to weather officials.

Because of this, Westchester Parks announced that the following beaches and pools would be open during the week:

Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson, which will open from Wednesday, June 19 to Sunday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle, which will also open from Wednesday, June 19 to Sunday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains, which will open from Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.;

Sprain Ridge Pool in Yonkers, which will also open from Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The last entry for all four facilities will be 6 p.m., officials said.

Additionally, proof of county residency will be required for all facilities besides Croton Point Beach. Parking fees will also apply at Croton Point and Glen Island Beaches.

