Food Drive For Migrants Organized In Ardsley: Asylum Seekers 'Sick, Hungry,' Organizers Say

The food drive, organized by a group of 46 interns at Greenburgh Town Hall, will be hosting the food drive at Ardsley High School on Friday, Aug. 18, Saturday, Aug. 19, and Monday, Aug. 21, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

The idea for the food drive came from the team of interns, who are hoping to help a group of migrants and asylum seekers currently living in the Ardsley Acres Hotel Court at 560 Saw Mill River Pkwy.

According to the internship team, there is a "greater humanitarian need for attention" to the migrants, who they say have become "sick and hungry" because of the quality of food they have been receiving from a private contract through New York City.

The migrants have no choice but to live off this food because they are unable to work due to "arbitrary and outdated laws," the team added.

The interns are hoping to collect essential food items through the food drive. Participants are invited to donate canned goods and other non-perishables.

In addition to the food drive, the internship team has also helped set up English classes for the migrants.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.