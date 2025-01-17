First Half Of Years-Long Bridge Repair Project Almost Done In Greenburgh

The Ardsley Road bridge, a New York State-owned structure that connects Ardsley to Edgemont and is undergoing a multi-year reconstruction project, is approaching the completion of its first half after over four years of work, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said on Thursday, Jan. 16.

According to an update from state officials received by Feiner, work on the second half of the bridge is expected to begin in late January or February, with completion anticipated later this year.

In his statement, Feiner questioned why the restoration of the small bridge has taken so long:

"Were there cost overruns, contractor related issues? What can everyone learn from this experience?" Feiner wrote, adding, "It took France 5 years to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral. By time the Ardsley Road bridge is completed it will have taken longer."

According to the state’s update provided to Feiner:

Waterproofing of the deck is complete;

New guide rails are set to be installed during the week of Jan. 20;

Traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge deck after striping, weather permitting;

Demolition of the second half of the bridge is scheduled to begin by late January or early February.

Officials assured that the contractor is working to minimize public impact, maintaining the same number of open travel lanes as before construction began.

