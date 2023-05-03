Fatal Crash: Car Rolls Into Ditch In Front Of Shopping Center In Greenburgh

The crash happened on Tuesday, May 2 around 1:20 a.m., when police in Greenburgh were alerted to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 407 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), according to Greenburgh Police.

Once arriving at the scene, officers spotted a vehicle in a drainage ditch in front of the Crossroads Shopping Plaza.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that a gray Hyundai Elantra had been driving eastbound on Route 119 when it drove off the road, struck a tree, and rolled over into a ditch between the roadway and the plaza, according to authorities.

Officers and other first responders tried to give medical aid to the occupant, but paramedics on the scene declared her dead as a result of her severe injuries.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call Greenburgh Police at 914-989-1700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.