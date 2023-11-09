Elmsford Superintendent Abruptly Resigns After Only Months In Position

Elmsford Union Free School District Superintendent Ronald Gonzalez announced his resignation, effective immediately, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, according to a statement released by the district's Board of Education.

Gonzalez's departure comes only months after he was named superintendent in March 2023. Before that, he joined the district in July 2022 as interim superintendent.

Gonzalez issued a statement on Wednesday addressing his decision.

"It has been a pleasure and honor to serve the Elmsford students and school families as Superintendent of Schools. Aligning vision for learning with a full community and citizenry can be a fluid process. Therefore, after much consideration, I have decided to pursue other leadership opportunities in order to further my work on behalf of students," Gonzalez said.

The district's school board has since named Jo-Anne Dobbins as acting superintendent, who will serve until the Board can appoint an interim superintendent to fill the position until the end of the school year. Dobbins also serves as the district's Director of Special Education and Pupil Personnel Service.

Details regarding the school board's search process for a new superintendent will be released in the next few weeks, officials said.

"It is our hope that we can find our next educational leader to assist us in moving the District forward for the start of the 2024-2025 school year," the Board said in their statement.

