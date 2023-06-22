School Locks Down After Man Shouts Obscenities At Student In Greenburgh

The incident happened on Thursday, June 22 just before 1 p.m., when Greenburgh Police responded to the Seely Place School at 51 Seely Pl. on a report of a man shouting obscenities and making an obscene gesture to a child standing just outside of the building.

According to Captain Frank Farina, the school was placed in lockdown while police responded to the scene and made sure the area was safe.

After no threat was found, the school was lifted out of lockdown.

Greenburgh Police said that there is now no known threat to the safety of the community.

No suspect was arrested in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.