Contact Us
Greenburgh Daily Voice serves Ardsley, Edgemont & Greenburgh
Return to your home site

Menu

Greenburgh Daily Voice serves Ardsley, Edgemont & Greenburgh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Business Owner From Hudson Valley Accused Of Stealing Boats, Cash From Customers
Business

Recall Issued For Dried Mushrooms Distributed At NY Stores

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The recalled products
The recalled products Photo Credit: FDA/Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC

A company has recalled mushroom products that were distributed in the region because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC is recalling four kinds of packages of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms," the company announced on Monday, Aug. 29.

The recalled products were also distributed in New York and Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere.

Find the full list of states here.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01051- Nam Meo Soi -S- 2.5 oz
  • Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01276- Nam Meo Soi -L- 10.5 oz
  • Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01052- Nam Meo Nguyen -S- 2.5 oz
  • Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01277- Nam Meo Nguyen -L- 10.5 oz

Tai Phat Wholesalers said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products as of the announcement.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said. 

Those who have questions can call the company at 1-703-538-8000.

to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.