Popular Eatery Sets Official Opening Date In Hartsdale: First Location In Westchester

Lovers of cookies and sweet treats rejoice: a popular cookie company known for unique flavors has announced when it will open its first Westchester location.

A new Crumbl Cookies location in Hartsdale at 377 North Central Avenue will open its doors to the public on Friday, March 17, the eatery's owners announced.

Once it opens, the store will serve six unique flavors of cookies that will rotate every week. Some of the company's 275-plus specialty flavors include cookies and cream, key lime pie, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie, and many more.

The store is owned by Westchester natives Seth and Megan Neeleman, who said that they cannot wait to begin serving their cookies to county residents.

"As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!" said the couple, adding that they have spent months trying to perfect the location to give customers the best possible cookie-buying experience.

The couple decided to start the store after being introduced to Crumbl while living in Utah. Once trying the cookies, they knew that their friends back home would love the brand, and decided to move back to New York and try their hand at running a location. The couple already owns Crumbl locations in Manhattan, but said they are "thrilled to open a store closer to home."

During the first five days that the location is open, customers will be able to order cookies in-store. Starting on Wednesday, March 22, though, the store will begin offering delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and even nationwide shipping.

In addition to offering a wide selection of cookies, the eatery is also offering job opportunities as well, as it is looking to fill more than 60 positions in the Hartsdale area.

The Hartsdale shop will join the cookie chain's first Long Island location in Levittown, which opened in early February.

