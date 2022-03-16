Massive Recall Issued For Gummies Sold At Amazon, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Other Major Retailers

A company is recalling millions of units of fruit gummies that were sold in stores nationwide after receiving reports of the cap popping off with force, causing injuries.

On Wednesday, March 16, Reckitt recalled 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne Gummies, which were sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange, and assorted fruit flavors, according to an announcement on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

Find the full list of UPC numbers and lot codes that are included in the recall here.

Reckitt said it has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the product's bottles. This includes 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury that required medical attention.

The products were sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart, and other stores across the US, the company reported.

They were also sold online at Amazon.com and Schiffvitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022, the company said.

According to the announcement, consumers who have unopened bottles of the recalled product should not open them, and they should contact Reckitt to return the bottle for a refund.

