Barnes & Noble Opens New Hartsdale Location After 11-Year Absence: 'This Is Great News'

The new Barnes & Noble store, located in Hartsdale in the Dalewood II Shopping Center at 381 North Central Ave., is now open for business, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The store is located next to Ulta Beauty and features a "highly lauded bookstore design" seen in recent Barnes & Noble store openings, Feiner said. The bookstore sells novels, toys, games, and gifts.

"This is great news for our town," Feiner said of the opening, adding that the last Barnes & Noble in Hartsdale closed more than a decade ago, leading to more vacant properties on Central Avenue.

"It's my hope that the new Barnes & Noble store will encourage more businesses to consider Greenburgh and Central Ave as a preferred location for their business -helping us replace vacant stores with vibrant new businesses," Feiner continued.

