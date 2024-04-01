In an announcement on Monday, April 1, the Ardsley Union Free School District revealed that Matthew Block would take over as superintendent effective on Monday, July 1.

Block will succeed Ryan Schoenfeld, who will retire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year after serving in the position for six years.

In their announcement, the Ardsley Board of Education, which will formalize Block's appointment during a meeting on Tuesday, April 2, said Block is a perfect fit for the district.

"Throughout the search process, our community emphasized the importance of hiring a proven leader who will foster an inclusive climate while meeting the varied needs of our students," said Board President Hrishi Karthikeyan, who continued, "Dr. Block has not only built an impressive record of success in a high-performing school district; he also combines a spirit of innovation and growth with an outgoing personality that makes him a great fit for our increasingly diverse community."

Block, the current superintendent of Livingston Public Schools in New Jersey since 2019, expressed his eagerness to take the district's helm.

"I am very excited to be joining the Ardsley community as Superintendent of Schools," he said, adding, "I sincerely appreciate this amazing opportunity to work with a great team of educators and a talented group of students in a connected and supportive community."

During his time in Livingston, Block has implemented several initiatives and reforms including a five-year strategic plan and a multi-year long-range facilities plan. He also placed a focus on mental health resources and intervention services for students, and took steps to increase a culture of inclusiveness, according to Ardsley school district officials.

In addition to his role as superintendent, Block has over 25 years of experience as a teacher, building administrator, and central office administrator. He received his undergraduate degree from American University and earned both a Master of Arts in Teaching and a Master of Education degree from Montclair State University.

Additionally, Block also received his doctorate in K-12 Educational Leadership from Caldwell University. He lives in northern New Jersey with his wife of over 20 years and their two children.

"As I begin my transition, I am eager to listen to, and learn from, those who know Ardsley best, and to connect with as many stakeholders as possible," Block said, continuing, "Together, I know we will build upon the great work that has made the Ardsley School District a place that challenges minds, builds character, and inspires excellence.”

