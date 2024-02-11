Ardsley Resident To Be Named As NY's Chief Deputy Inspector General

Ardsley resident Michele Bayer will be appointed to the position on Monday, Feb. 12, according to a spokesperson from the New York Offices of the Inspector General.

Bayer, who was appointed Deputy Inspector for the Downstate Region in late 2022, will replace Lynn Tabbott.

Before she was appointed Deputy Inspector, Bayer served as the Deputy Chief of the Trial Division in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

During her time with the DA's Office, she also served as Deputy Bureau Chief for almost eight years and as Assistant District Attorney for over a decade.

She earned her law degree from Fordham University and also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from New York University.

