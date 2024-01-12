3 Charged After Seizure Of Thousands Of Cannabis Products From 2 Hartsdale Shops: Police

The arrests stemmed from regulatory inspections of two convenience stores in Hartsdale conducted by authorities on Wednesday, Jan. 10, Greenburgh Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The two stores, which were not named by police, were located at:

4 North Central Ave.;

205 East Hartsdale Ave.

According to authorities, the inspections resulted in the seizure of thousands of prohibited cannabis products; over 215 cartons of untaxed cigarettes; flower marijuana; and psilocybin-infused chocolate bars.

Police also allegedly found the stores selling thousands of prohibited flavored vape products, which were documented and counted by the New York State and Westchester Department of Health. The stores will both be issued fines for carrying these products in the future, police said.

The three suspects arrested after the inspections were named as:

Mohamed M. Abeih;

Shamlen K. Abisse;

Mahmoud A. Khalil.

All three suspects were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, Abeih was charged with willfully possessing or transporting thirty thousand or more unstamped or unlawfully stamped cigarettes for the purpose of sale.

Both stores later had their licenses to sell cigarettes revoked and had notices placed on their storefronts warning customers that they were selling illegal cannabis products. Neither store had licenses to sell marijuana or cannabis products, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.