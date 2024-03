The incident happened on Friday, March 15 at around 2 p.m., when two vehicles collided on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Hartsdale, according to the Hartsdale Fire Department.

Arriving crews worked to stabilize the two vehicles and extricated one person from a damaged car.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries were not detailed by the department.

