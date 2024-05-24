Pair Of Bobcats Sighted In Yard Of Ardsley Home: Here's Where

The sighting occurred on Thursday night, May 23 at a home on Wilmoth Avenue in Ardsley, according to a resident of the village.

In surveillance footage of the sighting contributed to Daily Voice, the two bobcats are seen walking through the home's driveway and yard before approaching the residence's porch, eventually going right up to the door.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, bobcats can be found in 13,500 square miles of the state and often make their homes in places such as rocky ledges and rock piles.

They are usually not found in human population centers but use patches of habitat within them when they are not completely isolated by urban development, officials said.

Information about how to report bobcat sightings to the NYSDEC can be found by clicking here.

