Worker Critical After 40-Foot Fall At Union Vale Middle School In Lagrangeville

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Union Vale Middle School in Lagrangeville.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the man was working on the skylight when he fell.

The unidentified man was airlifted by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, Harris said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Dutchess and receive free news updates.