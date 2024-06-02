Millbrook Estate Listed At $28M Has Trio Of Connected Residences

Located in Dutchess County in Millbrook, Canoe Hill has three residences connected, each with its unique vibe.

According to Zillow, Canoe Hill features a central corridor, a west wing, and an east wing, all very different from the next and offering different architecture.

Constructed in the 1700s and moved to its current location and reassembled, Zillow says the central corridor serves as the hub of the home with original pine floors that lead you to an entry that continues to a kitchen and morning room, both with fireplaces, a mud room, a bathroom, and a large butler's pantry.

In this section, you will also find five bedrooms, two guest rooms on the second floor with bathrooms, and a primary ensuite bedroom with a fireplace and dressing room.

Zillow added that two bedrooms on the third-floor share a hall bath and a basement that will thrill wine lovers with a full wine cellar, tasting room, and a children's playroom.

From there, visitors move to the area known as the West Wing, which features a dining room for 12, a sunroom, a living room with 22-foot ceilings, and a private veranda with an outdoor fireplace.

The East Wing of the estate includes a second dining room for 12 (in case the first wasn't enough) and an office with a hidden door that leads to the "fun" area of the estate known as Tartan House.

A large entertaining area and guest suite feature a full bar, a billiard room, two guest rooms, and a movie theater with seating for 12.

Zillow says once you move outside, you will find a pool, a full kitchen with pizza ovens, fridges, and another full bar.

If that wasn't enough, a private vineyard and winery with a bottling facility are also on-site.

Compass Greater New York, 845-677-5311, lists the estate.

Click here to view the Zillow listing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Dutchess and receive free news updates.