Ramp Closures Scheduled On Taconic State Parkway, I-84 In Lagrangeville, East Fishkill

Starting Sunday, July 9, and lasting until Thursday, Aug. 3, the following ramps will be closed on I-84 Sundays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation:

East and westbound ramps to Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in East Fishkill

The following Taconic State Parkway ramps will be closed during the same timeframe:

North and southbound ramps to Exit 37 (Interstate 84) in East Fishkill

North and southbound ramps to Exit 47 (State Route 55) in Lagrangeville

Southbound ramp at Taste of New York in Lagrangeville

The closures are scheduled to allow paving work and are weather permitting.

Detours will be available for drivers traveling during the closures.

