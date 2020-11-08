COVID-19: Area Election Day Poll Worker Tests Positive

An Election Day poll worker in Putnam County tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Sunday evening, Nov. 8.

The person worked at Putnam Valley High School on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The person had been following all precautionary steps – mask-wearing, hand sanitizing, physical distancing - therefore the risk to voters who were at that location during that time is considered minimal, authorities said.

Symptoms for COVID-19, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, include:

Fever

Coughing

Shortness of breath/trouble breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.