COVID-19: Area Election Day Poll Worker Tests Positive

An Election Day poll worker in Putnam County tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Sunday evening, Nov. 8.
The person worked at Putnam Valley High School on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The person had been following all precautionary steps – mask-wearing, hand sanitizing, physical distancing - therefore the risk to voters who were at that location during that time is considered minimal, authorities said.
Symptoms for COVID-19, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, include:
- Fever
- Coughing
- Shortness of breath/trouble breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.