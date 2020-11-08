Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Area Election Day Poll Worker Tests Positive

Putnam Valley High School.
Putnam Valley High School. Photo Credit: pvcsd.org

An Election Day poll worker in Putnam County tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Sunday evening, Nov. 8.

The person worked at Putnam Valley High School on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The person had been following all precautionary steps – mask-wearing, hand sanitizing, physical distancing - therefore the risk to voters who were at that location during that time is considered minimal, authorities said.

Symptoms for COVID-19, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, include:

  • Fever
  • Coughing
  • Shortness of breath/trouble breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

