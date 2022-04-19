Tip Leads To Arrest Of Dover Man For Sexual Assault Of Child

A 44-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Dutchess County resident Gelver Miguel Javiel, of Dover, was arrested on Monday, April 18, and charged with predatory sexual assault, according to New York State Police.

An investigation was conducted after law enforcement received a tip that Javiel had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13, police said.

Authorities said Javiel was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday, April 21, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.