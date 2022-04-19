Contact Us
East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: 34-Year-Old Victim Of Crash In Area Remembered As Talented Musician
Police & Fire

Tip Leads To Arrest Of Dover Man For Sexual Assault Of Child

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 44-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a child.
A 44-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a child. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 44-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Dutchess County resident Gelver Miguel Javiel, of Dover, was arrested on Monday, April 18, and charged with predatory sexual assault, according to New York State Police.

An investigation was conducted after law enforcement received a tip that Javiel had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13, police said.

Authorities said Javiel was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. 

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday, April 21, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.