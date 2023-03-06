Pawling School District Employee Had Sexual Contact With Student, Cops Say

An employee at a school district in the Hudson Valley has been charged with allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile student.

Dutchess County resident Angela N. Hill, age 23 of Pawling, was arrested on Thursday, March 2 following an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile student in the Pawling Central School District, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began in mid-February after the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible inappropriate sexual contact between a district employee and student, Watterson said.

She is accused of having sexual contact with the juvenile student on school grounds, he added.

Attempts to reach the superintendent of the Pawling School District were unsuccessful.

Hill was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of sexual abuse.

After being processed she was released and is due to appear before the Town of Pawling Court on Thursday, March 9.

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving Hill they are urged to contact Detective Sistarenik at 845-486-3820 or bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, all information will be kept confidential.

