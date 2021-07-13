Contact Us
East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: Boil Water Warnings Issued For Parts Of Dutchess County
Police & Fire

New York State Police Issue Alert For Dutchess County Woman Missing For Weeks

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Bobbilyn Sturgess
Bobbilyn Sturgess Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a 48-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a month.

An alert has been issued by State Police in Dutchess County for Bobbilyn Sturgess, a Hyde Park resident who has been reported missing by her family.

According to police, Sturgess was reported missing and was last seen around Wednesday, June 9.

Police described Sturgess as being approximately 5-foot-1 weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Investigators noted that she is known to frequent the Poughkeepsie area.

Anyone with information regarding Sturgess’ whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Rhinebeck by calling 9845) 677-7300 and referencing case number 10309658. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

East Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.