Motorist With Multiple DWI Arrests Busted Again For Impaired Driving In Area

Breaking News: One Critically Injured In Crash Between SUV, Motorcycle On I-84
Police & Fire

Zak Failla
An area man with multiple DWI arrests was busted over the weekend once again for alleged impaired driving, police said.

Orange County resident Michael Burgher, of Washingtonville, 54, was stopped late on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Orange County when he committed a traffic violation in New Windsor, Police Chief Robert Doss announced.

During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Burgher was under the influence, and he was taken into custody. 

Further investigation found that Burgher has four prior felony DWI convictions and two misdemeanor convictions for DWI.

Burgher was arraigned over the weekend following his arrest and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail due to his multiple felony convictions.

Since Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 7), there have been two arrests in New Windsor for felony DWI, five misdemeanor arrests for alcohol DWI, two misdemeanor DWAI by drugs charges, two for illegal operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license for a previous DWI, and one still pending lab results.

