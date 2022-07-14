17 Charged During Fourth Of July DWI Crackdown In Dutchess County

A four-day impaired driving enforcement effort in a Hudson Valley county led to the arrests of 17 people.
The enforcement effort in Dutchess County centered around the Fourth of July holiday, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said the following people were arrested:
- Atiya Barnes, age 20, of Hyde Park - DWAI
- Perla Canales Castrejon, age 21, of Red Hook - DWAI
- Madlyn Castell, age 28, of Saugerties - DWI
- Brian Dagget, age 33, of Rhinebeck - DWI
- Shari Haddock, age 56, of Cortlandt Manor - DWI
- Rufus Harvey, age 68, of Poughkeepsie - DWI
- Jessica Kravit, age 29, of Wappingers - DWI
- Jordan Marinaccio, age 28, of Poughkeepsie - DWI
- Sara McNamara, age 31, of Poughkeepsie - DWAI drugs
- Jesus Medoza, age 35, of Pine Plains - DWAI
- John Mosher, age 24, of Rhinebeck - DWI
- Simone Qassis, age 57, of New Jersey - Felony DWI
- Christian Rivera, age 24, of Wappingers Falls - Felony DWI
- Gary Tuzinkiewicz, age 27, of Beacon - DWI
- Sierra White, age 37, of Hudson - DWI
- Henry Whitlow, age 20, of Pawling - DWI
- Edwin Xo-Pop, age 20, of Poughkeepsie - DWI
Authorities said the following agencies took part in the campaign:
- New York State Police
- Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
- The Town of Poughkeepsie Police
- The Village of Wappingers Falls Police
- The Village of Millerton Police
- The Village of Red Hook Police
- The Town of Pine Plains Police
