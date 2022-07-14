17 Charged During Fourth Of July DWI Crackdown In Dutchess County

A four-day impaired driving enforcement effort in a Hudson Valley county led to the arrests of 17 people.

The enforcement effort in Dutchess County centered around the Fourth of July holiday, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the following people were arrested:

Atiya Barnes, age 20, of Hyde Park - DWAI

Perla Canales Castrejon, age 21, of Red Hook - DWAI

Madlyn Castell, age 28, of Saugerties - DWI

Brian Dagget, age 33, of Rhinebeck - DWI

Shari Haddock, age 56, of Cortlandt Manor - DWI

Rufus Harvey, age 68, of Poughkeepsie - DWI

Jessica Kravit, age 29, of Wappingers - DWI

Jordan Marinaccio, age 28, of Poughkeepsie - DWI

Sara McNamara, age 31, of Poughkeepsie - DWAI drugs

Jesus Medoza, age 35, of Pine Plains - DWAI

John Mosher, age 24, of Rhinebeck - DWI

Simone Qassis, age 57, of New Jersey - Felony DWI

Christian Rivera, age 24, of Wappingers Falls - Felony DWI

Gary Tuzinkiewicz, age 27, of Beacon - DWI

Sierra White, age 37, of Hudson - DWI

Henry Whitlow, age 20, of Pawling - DWI

Edwin Xo-Pop, age 20, of Poughkeepsie - DWI

Authorities said the following agencies took part in the campaign:

New York State Police

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police

The Village of Wappingers Falls Police

The Village of Millerton Police

The Village of Red Hook Police

The Town of Pine Plains Police

