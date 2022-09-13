Contact Us
East Dutchess
Breaking News: Second Suspect Nabbed In Brazen Daytime Armed Robbery In Region
50-Year-Old From Stanford Killed In Crash Was Life Coach, Event Speaker

Kathy Reakes
Erin T. Clancy
Erin T. Clancy Photo Credit: Facebook/Erin T. Clancy

A 50-year-old Hudson Valley man who was killed in a head-on crash when police say another vehicle attempted to pass two cars, was a popular life coach and event planner in the area.

Dutchess County resident Erin T. Clancy, of Stanford, was killed around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Pleasant Valley, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a report of a head-on collision. Initial investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Murano, driven by Camay Pryce, age 33, of Poughkeepsie, was traveling eastbound when he passed two vehicles and struck a westbound 2015 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Clancy, said Hicks.

Clancy was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Clancy was a community instructor who worked throughout the region, as a trainer, a life coach, an event planner, and a chaplain for the American Legion and others.

His Facebook page says he was the aquatics director at the Maplebrook School in Amenia.

Pryce, the driver of the car that hit Clancy, was transported to a local area hospital for serious injuries, police added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

No funeral arrangements have been announced. 

