Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Dutchess, Orange, Ulster Counties

A powerful storm swept through Ulster, Dutchess, and Orange counties, bringing rain and strong wind gusts that knocked out power to thousands, especially in the towns of Hyde Park, Poughkeepsie, La Grange, Town of Newburgh, Esopus, New Paltz, and Lloyd, on Tuesday afternoon, July 6.

“Central Hudson crews are in the field repairing over 200 individual damage locations that have interrupted service to more than 22,000 homes and businesses throughout the service area,” said Ryan Hawthorne Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson. “Crews will continue to work throughout the night to restore power, however, given the severity of the existing damage, coupled with more storm activity in the forecast, we expect restoration efforts to continue into Wednesday in the most heavily impacted areas.”

“As crews assess damages in the field, restoration times will be updated on the Central Hudson outage map,” Hawthorne added.

Residents are advised to exercise an abundance of caution around downed power lines by staying at least 30 feet away and remember that downed lines can become entangled and hidden in fallen limbs. Residents should also remember to assume any downed power lines are live.

Hawthorne reminded residents to keep safety in mind, particularly during power interruptions:

Never use outdoor gas or charcoal grills indoors, as they pose a fire hazard and over time can give off carbon monoxide gas;

Beware of fallen trees and limbs, and use caution when traveling;

Avoid the use of candles for illumination due to fire hazards;

Follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions on the use of emergency generators, and be sure to shut off the main breaker when in use and operate the units outdoors;

Operate cars and motor vehicles outdoors only, and never inside the garage; and

Avoid travel along roadways as hazardous conditions may cause driving accidents, including those involving utility poles which may cause power interruptions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.