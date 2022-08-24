Contact Us
Breaking News: Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old CT Girl Who's Gone Missing In Area
Fake $100 Bills Being Distributed At Businesses In Millerton, Authorities Say

Nicole Valinote
Authorities issued an alert about counterfeit money that has been distributed to businesses in the Hudson Valley.
The Village of Millerton Police Department in Dutchess County made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

So far, police found that counterfeit $100 bills have been distributed to businesses in the Millerton area.

Authorities asked anyone who has received counterfeit money to call the Millerton Police Department at 518-789-6355.

