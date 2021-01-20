COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

Dutchess County has now seen more than 16,750 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, leading to several new fatalities this week.

There are 2,335 active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess as of Wednesday, Jan. 20, up from 2,162 a week earlier, according to the Department of Health.

Late in November last year, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

Thirty-three new virus-related deaths since Friday, Jan. 15 brought the total to 319 since last March.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess down to 8.01 percent after spiking at 9.11 percent and double digits last week.

A total of 147 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, down from 162 a week ago.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Jan. 20:

Poughkeepsie: 350;

Poughkeepsie City: 319;

East Fishkill: 283;

Wappinger: 214;

Hyde Park: 133;

Beekman: 114;

Rhinebeck: 104;

Beacon City: 100;

LaGrange: 95;

Red Hook: 59;

Pleasant Valley: 58;

Wappingers Falls Village: 53;

Dover: 44;

Pawling: 32;

Amenia: 26;

Rhinebeck Village: 26;

Union Vale: 23;

Stanford: 22;

Clinton: 21;

Fishkill Village: 20;

Milan: 15;

Pawling Village: 14;

Washington: 10;

Pine Plains: 9;

North East: 7.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, Red Hook Village, and Tivoli Village.

Statewide, a total of 1,258,087 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.34 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,224 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

