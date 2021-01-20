COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

Dutchess County has now seen more than 16,750 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, leading to several new fatalities this week.
There are 2,335 active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess as of Wednesday, Jan. 20, up from 2,162 a week earlier, according to the Department of Health.
Late in November last year, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.
Thirty-three new virus-related deaths since Friday, Jan. 15 brought the total to 319 since last March.
The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess down to 8.01 percent after spiking at 9.11 percent and double digits last week.
A total of 147 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, down from 162 a week ago.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Jan. 20:
- Poughkeepsie: 350;
- Poughkeepsie City: 319;
- East Fishkill: 283;
- Wappinger: 214;
- Hyde Park: 133;
- Beekman: 114;
- Rhinebeck: 104;
- Beacon City: 100;
- LaGrange: 95;
- Red Hook: 59;
- Pleasant Valley: 58;
- Wappingers Falls Village: 53;
- Dover: 44;
- Pawling: 32;
- Amenia: 26;
- Rhinebeck Village: 26;
- Union Vale: 23;
- Stanford: 22;
- Clinton: 21;
- Fishkill Village: 20;
- Milan: 15;
- Pawling Village: 14;
- Washington: 10;
- Pine Plains: 9;
- North East: 7.
There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, Red Hook Village, and Tivoli Village.
Statewide, a total of 1,258,087 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.34 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,224 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
