East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The breakdown of Dutchess County COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The breakdown of Dutchess County COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

Dutchess County has now seen more than 16,750 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, leading to several new fatalities this week.

There are 2,335 active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess as of Wednesday, Jan. 20, up from 2,162 a week earlier, according to the Department of Health.

Late in November last year, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

Thirty-three new virus-related deaths since Friday, Jan. 15 brought the total to 319 since last March.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess down to 8.01 percent after spiking at 9.11 percent and double digits last week.

A total of 147 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, down from 162 a week ago.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Jan. 20:

  • Poughkeepsie: 350;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 319;
  • East Fishkill: 283;
  • Wappinger: 214;
  • Hyde Park: 133;
  • Beekman: 114;
  • Rhinebeck: 104;
  • Beacon City: 100;
  • LaGrange: 95;
  • Red Hook: 59;
  • Pleasant Valley: 58;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 53;
  • Dover: 44;
  • Pawling: 32;
  • Amenia: 26;
  • Rhinebeck Village: 26;
  • Union Vale: 23;
  • Stanford: 22;
  • Clinton: 21;
  • Fishkill Village: 20;
  • Milan: 15;
  • Pawling Village: 14;
  • Washington: 10;
  • Pine Plains: 9;
  • North East: 7.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, Red Hook Village, and Tivoli Village.

Statewide, a total of 1,258,087 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.34 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,224 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

