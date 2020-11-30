COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There were several new deaths reported in Dutchess County, though the number of active COVID-19 cases dipped slightly as the virus spreads throughout the Hudson Valley.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has dipped to 667, down from 718 on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Earlier this month, the county was only reporting approximately 200 active cases.

There have now been 7,197 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 284,498 tests administered in Dutchess.

The death toll in Dutchess County has now reached 190 people, up from 185 late last week.

Fifty-one patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 42 last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Nov. 30:

East Fishkill: 83;

Poughkeepsie: 82;

Beekman: 60;

Poughkeepsie City: 58;

Hyde Park: 45;

Fishkill: 41;

Wappinger: 39;

LaGrange: 30;

Beacon City: 33;

Pleasant Valley: 21;

Wappingers Falls Village: 19;

Dover: 15;

Red Hook: 12

Pawling: 9;

Pawling Village: 7;

Union Vale: 7;

Rhinebeck: 7;

Amenia: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in:

Clinton;

Fishkill Village;

Milan;

Millbrook Village;

Millerton Village;

North East;

Pawling;

Pine Plains;

Red Hook Village;

Rhinebeck Village;

Stanford;

Tivoli Village;

Washington.

Statewide, there have been a total of 19,272,524 COVID-19 tests administered, with 641,161 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there has been a total of 26,690 COVID-19-related deaths.

