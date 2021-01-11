COVID-19: Dutchess County Surpasses 2K Active Cases; Latest Rundown By Community

Health officials in Dutchess are now monitoring nearly 500 new active COVID-19 cases as the county nears a total of 15,000 confirmed cases.

There are 2,163 active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess as of Monday, Jan. 11, up from 1,625 on Friday, Jan. 8, according to the Department of Health.

Eighteen new virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 273 since the pandemic began last year.

Late in November, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

There have now been 14,471 - approximately 1,000 new over the weekend - confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of more than 392,000 tests administered in Dutchess.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess is down to 8.41 percent - from 8.64 percent on Jan. 8 - still among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 147 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 132 a week ago.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Jan. 11:

Poughkeepsie: 235;

East Fishkill: 190;

Poughkeepsie City: 180;

Wappinger: 153;

Fishkill: 96;

LaGrange: 86;

Beekman: 81;

Hyde Park: 78;

Red Hook: 49;

Dover: 42;

Pleasant Valley: 40;

Pawling: 35;

Wappingers Falls Village: 34;

Rhinebeck: 27;

Union Vale: 21;

Washington: 17;

Clinton: 15;

Pawling Village: 12;

Amenia: 10;

Milan: 10;

Fishkill Village: 10;

North East: 7;

Stanford: 7.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, Pine Plains, Red Hook Village, Rhinebeck Village, and Tivoli Village.

Statewide, a total of 1,126,442 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 27.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 31,672 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

