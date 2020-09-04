Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Breaking News: COVID-19: Poll Reveals Percentage Of NYers Who Are Comfortable Going To Restaurants, Bars, Gyms
News

COVID-19: Award-Winning Area Coffee, Donut Shop To Close For Good

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The Tannersville establishment will close its doors on Nov. 1
The Tannersville establishment will close its doors on Nov. 1 Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

A popular coffee shop will permanently close its doors after next month, citing the economic impact of COVID-19 on their business. 

Twin Peaks Coffee and Donuts, which has operated in Greene County out of Tannersville for eight years, made the top five in Yelp's highest-ranked coffee shops last year. 

The eatery was known for its made-to-order doughnuts, which were made with batter and glazes made in-house.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must share the news that Twin Peaks Coffee and Donuts will be closing it’s doors," read a message on the cafe's website. "We have lost employees for different reasons and the times are just so uncertain."

The store's management asked anyone interested in running another coffee shop out of the building to contact them here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

East Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.