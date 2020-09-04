COVID-19: Award-Winning Area Coffee, Donut Shop To Close For Good

A popular coffee shop will permanently close its doors after next month, citing the economic impact of COVID-19 on their business.

Twin Peaks Coffee and Donuts, which has operated in Greene County out of Tannersville for eight years, made the top five in Yelp's highest-ranked coffee shops last year.

The eatery was known for its made-to-order doughnuts, which were made with batter and glazes made in-house.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must share the news that Twin Peaks Coffee and Donuts will be closing it’s doors," read a message on the cafe's website. "We have lost employees for different reasons and the times are just so uncertain."

The store's management asked anyone interested in running another coffee shop out of the building to contact them here.

