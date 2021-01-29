COVID-19: 10 New Deaths Reported; Here's Latest Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There were 10 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Dutchess County this week, as the number of active cases being monitored continues to drop.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has reached 18,553, with 1,5441 active as of Friday, Jan. 29, down from 1,844 on Monday, Jan. 25.

In Dutchess, the new fatalities bring the overall death toll to 347 since the pandemic began in March last year.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess down to 6.36 percent after landing at 7.11 earlier this week.

A total of 172 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 145 earlier in the week.

Health officials said that 16,665 in Dutchess have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Jan. 29:

Poughkeepsie City: 161;

Poughkeepsie: 131;

East Fishkill: 111;

Wappinger: 81;

Hyde Park: 69;

Fishkill: 67;

LaGrange: 45;

Beekman: 44;

Pleasant Valley: 40;

Beacon City: 39;

Rhinebeck: 27;

Red Hook: 23;

Wappingers Falls Village: 21;

Dover: 20;

Union Vale: 14;

Pawling: 13;

Amenia: 9;

North East: 8;

Stanford: 7;

Washington: 7;

Clinton: 6;

Milan: 6;

Pawling Village: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Fishkill Village, Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, Pine Plains, Red Hook Village, Rhinebeck Village, and Tivoli Village.

The positive infection rate in New York dropped to 4.65 percent - the lowest since Dec. 11 - after 8,357 newly confirmed cases were reported out of 270,518 tests administered.

One hundred and sixty-three COVID-19 patients were discharged out of New York hospitals, leaving 8,357 still being treated. There are 1,543 being treated for the virus in the ICU, and 1,012 are currently intubated.

Statewide, there have been 1,374,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 31.37 million tested. There have been 34,742 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

