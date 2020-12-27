Here Are Five Places For Pizza In Dutchess County

With the ample availability of pizza in Dutchess County, finding the right spot for a piping-hot slice can be daunting.

Thankfully, Yelp! reviewers have paved the way, writing detailed accounts so that you can enjoy their favorite pies, too!

Pizzeria Posto, 43 E Market St., Rhinebeck

With nearly five stars from nearly 200 reviewers, Pizzeria Posto is beloved for its charred, crispy crust and its romantic dining atmosphere. The eatery's Margherita pizza, mentioned in nearly a tenth of Yelp! reviews, was especially highly praised.

"My AirBnb host recommended Posto's saying it had the best brick oven pizza, even better than NYC so I had to try it when I was visiting Rhinebeck," wrote Rachel L. "My daughter was telling me because it took me about 20 minutes to find it after we left the car. It's tucked into a cute courtyard off of Market Street but it was so worth it!!!

"The pizza lived up to its hype. Super thin, crispy crust how I like, robust sauce, and cheese that almost melts into the sauce but keeps its shape. So yummy!

"We shared a pie and an arugula, apple, goat cheese salad with a balsamic dressing which was refreshing and delicious. The area is known for its farmland and the arugula was picked while it was young and still tender and succulent (I am a lettuce fan). Service was great and friendly! It's a must go!"

A Touch of Naples Pizza and Pasta, 389 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie

With massive cheese slices and a "Fresco" pie that reviewers clamored over, many writers on Yelp! said that this pizzeria is the best in Poughkeepsie.

"For all the years I've lived in Hyde Park, I'd never really given A Touch of Naples much attention," wrote Bill Z. "But that's because they never gave me any attention - and by 'attention' here I mean publicity: no flyers, no ads, no coupons.

Rosie's Pizza, 441 Fishkill Ave, Beacon

Reasonable prices, fresh ingredients, an expansive menu and friendly staff keep Yelp! reviewers coming back to Rosie's in Beacon.

Along with their pizza (their Grandma's pizza is a favorite among reviewers), the establishment has a number of seafood and salad options.

"Coming from the city this is the only satisfying take-out pizza around," wrote Elle S. "They use really quality ingredients.

"I am sensitive to cheap mozzarella used by most slice places but I never get sick after eating we've multiple slices from Rosie's. My kids love their pizza also.

"I particularly like the Rosie's special pizza and salad. Their thin-crust Sicilian is our family's favorite. You can't go wrong here!"

Lolita's Pizza, 129 Washington St., Poughkeepsie

Reviewers loved Lolita's broccolini pizza, made with garlic cream, pecorino, mozzarella, chili flakes, broccolini, red onion and lemon, and their butternut pizza, made with garlic cream, butternut squash, taleggio, mushrooms, truffled pecorino and rosemary.

"Today we ordered the butternut pie and New Yorker," wrote Saumya B. "Both were absolutely incredible. The butternut was so unique too. The ingredients always taste super fresh and the cheeses are remarkable. The service was so prompt and they are very compliant with COVID precautions."

Villa Nigrelli, 109 Carpenter Rd., Hopewell Junction

Reviewers say that Villa Nigrelli is "always packed," but pizza-eaters can order take-out, get their pizza delivered or call 845-592-4925 to make a reservation.

"You want your own personal pizza with different ingredients, just tell them, they'll make it for you," wrote Evan M.

