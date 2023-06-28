$50K Powerball Ticket Purchased In Pawling

The winning ticket was purchased in Dutchess County for the Monday, June 26 game at Nanak at 851 Route 22 in Pawling, according to New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 6-28-39-43-54 with a Power Ball of 12. The third-prize winner picked four correct numbers and the Power Ball.

The winning numbers for the game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

