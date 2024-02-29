Mostly Cloudy 32°

Top-Prize Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $12K Sold At Eastchester Grocery Store: Here's Where

A regular trip to a grocery store in Westchester turned lucrative for one lucky lottery player thanks to a top-prize-winning ticket sold at the business. 

The winning ticket was sold at Country Markets in Eastchester.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Flickr via Leo Reynolds
Ben Crnic
The winning Take 5 ticket, worth $11,979.50, was sold in Eastchester for the evening drawing on Saturday, Feb. 24, New York Lottery officials announced. 

The lucky ticket was sold at the Country Markets grocery store at 344 White Plains Rd. (Route 22), officials added. 

If you want to try your luck, Take 5 drawings are televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes can be claimed up to one year after the date of the drawing. 

