5 Men Try To Enter Eastchester HS, Flee After Security Denies Entry: Police

Security measures proved effective when five unknown men were denied entry to a high school in Westchester County, police said.

On Friday, Jan. 20, five unidentified men tried to enter Eastchester High School at the school's single point of entry but were prevented from going inside by a security guard, according to Eastchester Schools Superintendent Ronald Valenti and Eastchester Police.

The security guard had asked for the men's school-issued identification, which they could not produce. They then left the school on foot and drove away in a northbound direction on Route 22, Valenti said.

After this, the school district's security company Altaris contacted surrounding school districts and told them about the incident to prepare them for any similar attempts to enter school property.

Valenti said that the school's already-in-place security measures proved to be effective.

"We are happy to report that the security measures in place denied these individuals entrance to our buildings and ensured the safety of our students, faculty and staff," he said, adding that the Eastchester Police Department is now reviewing photos and videos of the incident to identify the vehicle and the people inside.

The department's Detective and Youth Division is still looking into the attempt to enter the school, police said.

Any people who may have information are asked to call Eastchester Police at 914-961-3464.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Eastchester and receive free news updates.