Woman, 92, Dies In Westchester House Fire

Mount Vernon Fire Department
A 92-year-old woman died and several firefighters were hospitalized with injuries in a Westchester house fire Tuesday.

The Mount Vernon blaze broke out at a home on East Prospect Avenue just before 5 p.m., where firefighters battled  30-degree temperatures and flame.

Crews battled the elements to knock down the flame, while the Office of Emergency Management established a warming station nearby.

The 92-year-old victim died due to a combination of smoke inhalation and heat, authorities said.

Meanwhile, at least three firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, according to Mount Vernon Mayor Shawn Patterson-Howard. No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire, and officials have not said whether it’s suspicious or not. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

