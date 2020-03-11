Westchester Construction Worker Charged With Harassment After Punching At Co-Worker, Police Say

A construction worker at a site in Westchester was arrested after allegedly punching a co-worker in the face during a verbal argument that turned physical, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to a construction site on Southwoods Lane shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, March 2, where there was a report of an altercation between two workers.

Police said that officers spoke to one worker, who said that he had gotten into an argument with Mount Vernon resident Adolfo Castillo, 49, which turned physical. The two had allegedly been bullying one another and tossing insults back and forth.

Castillo then allegedly struck his co-worker on the right side of his head with a closed fist, leaving his co=worker with “a small mark on the top of his right ear, in addition to the redness and apparent irritation in that area.”

Following the brief fight, Castillo left the scene in a silver pick-up truck with Illinois license plates.

According to police, Castillo made an appearance at Scarsdale Police Headquarters later that day, where he claimed that his co-worker approached him while he was sitting in his truck and was the aggressor. He admitted that after a verbal exchange, Castillo exited the vehicle and punched his co-worker in the side of the head, leaving in his truck to avoid any further altercations.

At Scarsdale Police Headquarters, Castillo was arrested for second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, March 18 to respond to the charge.

