Two Busted After Crashing While Stealing Car In Westchester, Police Say

A pair of would-be car thieves didn’t make it far after crashing a stolen vehicle shortly after leaving a Westchester driveway.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to Davis Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, where there was a report of a one-vehicle crash where the driver struck a utility pole.

Upon arrival at the crash scene, New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that it was determined that the Nissan Pathfinder involved in the crash had been in the process of being stolen, though the driver crashed shortly after pulling out of the owner’s driveway.

Costa said that a witness provided officer with a description of the two suspects, both of whom were apprehended following a short search in the area and short foot chase.

The suspects, Harlem resident Dayquan Raymond, 25, and Brooklyn resident Christopher Marshall, 20, were both arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal mischief, both felonies.

Following their arrests, both men were released and scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, Nov. 23 to respond to the charges.

