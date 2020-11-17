Teens Busted With Stolen Handgun After Fraud Investigation At Westchester ShopRite

Four teenagers are facing weapons charges after being busted with a stolen handgun during a fraud investigation at a Westchester ShopRite location.

Officers were dispatched to ShopRite of New Rochelle shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, when security said there was a report of teens misusing debit cards.

While investigating the fraud claim, New Rochelle Police searched the vehicle the teens had arrived in, where they found a loaded Kel-Tec 9mm handgun that was reported stolen out of Georgia. Several other credit cards were also seized from inside the vehicle.

Bronx residents Ryan Byron O’Neil and Nicholas S. Lewis, both 18, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

A 17-year-old minor from Manhattan was booked for criminal possession of a weapon and false impersonation.

A 15-year-old from the Bronx was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

